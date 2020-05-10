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Large fire at magnesium factory in Illinois & Mexico!!
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153 views • May 10, 2020
What an amazing coincidence.
Magnesium Stearate is an ingredient of Hydroxychloroquine AND Azithromycin. (And a great many other medications and supplements for that matter...)
And TWO separate plants that manufacture it are on fire... one in Madison, Illinois, and the Sierra Madre plant in Mexico!?
Magnesium Stearate is an ingredient of Hydroxychloroquine AND Azithromycin. (And a great many other medications and supplements for that matter...)
And TWO separate plants that manufacture it are on fire... one in Madison, Illinois, and the Sierra Madre plant in Mexico!?
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