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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 1:1-3,6, 20210207
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60 views • February 08, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 1:1-3,6, 20210207 - Blessed is the man or woman who walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful
Join FCG Church Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
Join FCG Church Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
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