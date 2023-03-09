The Medical Marijuana Scam, The Human Endocannabinoid System (ECS), Our Multidimensional Regulator

In this video I discuss the most important Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Receptor, the CB3 in your Pineal Gland, The Mitochondria and ATP Production, the Medical Marijuana Dispensary Scam and the Greatest Secret they don't want you to know about Cannabis, we are Genetically Designed for this Amazing Plant!
If you want to heal any ailments or diseases, please listen to this video. Stay in perfect health with hemp, watch and educate yourself on how. Please like, comment and share this video.
For more info and to purchase a real true full spectrum hemp oil product please visit us at, www.quantumwellnessalchemy.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.