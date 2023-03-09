The Medical Marijuana Scam, The Human Endocannabinoid System (ECS), Our Multidimensional Regulator

In this video I discuss the most important Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Receptor, the CB3 in your Pineal Gland, The Mitochondria and ATP Production, the Medical Marijuana Dispensary Scam and the Greatest Secret they don't want you to know about Cannabis, we are Genetically Designed for this Amazing Plant!

If you want to heal any ailments or diseases, please listen to this video. Stay in perfect health with hemp, watch and educate yourself on how. Please like, comment and share this video.

For more info and to purchase a real true full spectrum hemp oil product please visit us at, www.quantumwellnessalchemy.com

