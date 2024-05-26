Today's Patient: Pig-nosed Turtle | Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 3

Kritter Klub
May 25, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
In today's Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals, a Pig-nosed turtle has visited! Find out what's wrong and the treatment it receives!
More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’:
• Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱
#Kritterklub #vet #pignosedturtle #animalhospital
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2VdSOKZ8Mc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.