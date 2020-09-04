Communist scum bag Michael Reinoehl gets dealt with in Lacy, Washington, claims self defense of POC

#AaronDanielson #Jay #MichaelReinoehl #Portland #TedWheeler #Lacy #Washington #Communist #Vice



NYT Reporting Portland Shooter Micheal Reinoehl killed in Lacy, Washington, when federal fugitive task force moved in to arrest him.



Portland District Attorney’s office had issued an arrest warrant earlier Thursday, apparently after Vice News had teased an interview set for later Thursday night in which Reinoehl admitted that he was the person who shot and killed Aaron Danielson in Portland on Saturday night.



Danielson was a member of a right-wing groups known as “Patriot Prayer”, and was in Portland as part of a Pro-Trump car rally which had gone through downtown Portland earlier in the evening.



Details remain limited. I’ll update this story through the night. Below is the story I was writing with regard to the interview that was to be broadcast.



The day after the shooting Reinoehl was identified by his sister as the shooter from video she saw on the internet. I reported on his identification here.



Just a few hours ago my RedState colleague Nick Arama gave more detailed information on Reinoehl and his previous contacts with Portland Police, as well as his well-documented activities connected to the Portland Riots.



The Oregonian has some additional details about Saturday night’s shooting, as well as some witness comments about what happened in the moments leading up to Reinoehl killing Danielson. The witness identified in the story, Nate Millsap, has a camera rolling but was not focused on the shooting. His camera did capture audio, and the audio does not support the brief comments made by Reinoehl in the excerpt from the interview that Vice had played as a “teaser” for the full interview to be broadcast later in the evening.