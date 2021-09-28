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San Diego Resident Confronts Health Director over Covid Lies.
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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229 views • September 28, 2021
Shaun Frederickson, a resident of San Diego, California, publicly confronts County Health Director, Dr. Wilma Wooten, with her own published statistics, which prove she is lying about the number of Covid deaths in the county. He concludes the only reason to lie is to scare the public into supporting a hidden agenda that has nothing to do with public health. He closes with: “We the people are tired of these lies. When are you going to stand up for the truth?” This video will go viral because, although the words are spoken by one young man standing alone, the sentiment comes thundering from the soul of America. 2021 Jul 27 – Source: Good Evening San Diego - https://youtu.be/FqUdRTkuOZg

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit http://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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