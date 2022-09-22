Scum Bag Somalies living in Minnesota - think Ilhar Oman - Towel Head Traitor - you know her - hundreds of millions of dollars stolen from a child meals program scam. Bastards ! Hang Em High !

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Better idea. Put them in jail and starve them to death. I was trying to follow Mike
Adams pronounce the Somalies names. Something like Uba Duba Booba Shooba del Hied Muhamed. Good ole Somalie name. Very common. Who would not be proud to carry that name ? How about: Shizam Wazam Boogie Woogie Omar Hied ? That works. I think he was one of the thieves. Can someone have Facebook fact check that please ?