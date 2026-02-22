AI-Powered Knowledge Assistant https://brightanswers.ai/saved/glyphosate-the-silent-killer-in-our-food-soil-and-17717397.html



A slow, melancholic cello melody takes center stage, drenched in expressive vibrato, Distant, echoing percussion pulses like a measured, subdued heartbeat, creating spaciousness, The arrangement remains minimal, with subtle atmospheric textures filling the background for depth

[Intro]

(Slow, melancholic cello melody begins. Distant, echoing percussion like a slow heartbeat.)



[Verse 1]

Born in ’64, a boiler’s rust remover,

Stauffer’s patent clenched in corporate hands.

By ’74, rebranded as a killer,

A phosphonate with Nazi war plans.



They swore it spared the mammals—just a plant’s demise,

But gut microbes scream where the shikimate dies.

From GMO fields to the wheat harvest’s end,

It’s in your breast milk, your child’s first blend.



[Chorus]

Oh, the silent fields, where the soil turns to dust,

And the butterflies fade with the pollinators’ trust.

They lied through their teeth, called it ‘safe as the rain,’

While the tumors grew wild in the rats’ swollen veins.



[Verse 2]

Lactobacillus falls to the chemical blade,

Serotonin’s ghost in a gut turned to shade.

It chelates your zinc, steals your iron and more,

Leaves your mitochondria starving and sore.



Pre-harvest spray on the oats in your bowl,

Five hundred times past the ‘safe’ threshold.

The EPA’s files are ghostwritten fraud,

While the WHO’s verdict screams ‘carcinogen, God!’



[Bridge]

[Spoken Word - Cold and Clinical]

[Dissonant Strings swell in the background]

IARC Class 2A. Probable human carcinogen.

Forty thousand lawsuits. Bayer’s $10 billion settlement.

93 percent of Americans contaminated.

Mexico bans it. France bans it. Germany bans it.

The EPA? ‘Not likely to harm.’



[Verse 3]

From the Midwest’s drift to the courtroom’s last stand,

Dicamba’s the new leash on the farmer’s scarred hand.

The monopoly grows as the superweeds rise,

And the children’s urine lights up with the prize.



The microbiome’s war—Clostridium’s advance,

Leaky gut, leaky brain, a neurological trance.

Autism’s steep curve, Parkinson’s cruel dance,

All traced to the spray on the soybean plants.



[Chorus]

Oh, the silent fields, where the soil turns to dust,

And the butterflies fade with the pollinators’ trust.

They lied through their teeth, called it ‘safe as the rain,’

While the tumors grew wild in the rats’ swollen veins.



[Outro]

[Tempo slows significantly]

Agricultural AIDS. The soil’s last breath.

The FDA’s files signed with a skull.

The only way out? Burn the fields clean,

And pray that the earth remembers how to be green.



[Sfx: Sound of a dying bee swarm fading into silence]

[End]

