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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Ye Shall Be As Gods - What's Up Prof? 18
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69 views • February 02, 2021
In Episode 18 we continue our discussion on Babylon and the doctrine of the serpent, part 2 of 3. In the previous episode we saw that Babylon teaches the first lie of satan, namely that "ye will not die" and any church that teaches the same is therefore part of Babylon. Now we will take a look at what Babylon teaches on the second lie, namely that "ye shall be as gods" and the third lie, that "ye shall know good and evil".
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