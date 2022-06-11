Thanks, [Bidan]

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The War On The Middle Class
* Nothing like this has ever happened in this nation.
* There was no pretense of fairness or accuracy.
* Inflation is now at a 40-year high.
* Inflation nation: this is just the beginning.
* Biden’s America: crazy gas prices and food shortages.
* Dems want you to ignore their failed policies; instead focus on January 6th — ‘insurrection’ day.
* They don’t want Americans talking about inflation.
* Today’s $ has a lower real value.
* High interest rates punish everyday Americans.
* Record inflation is probably here to stay.
* Inflation topples countries.
Why Are They Doing This?
* Inflation doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the product of choices.
* The inflation we’re now living through was created on purpose.
* The U.S. government’s debt got too big and the answer was to inflate it away.
* If you’re a major debt holder, the only way out for you is to make the $ less valuable.
* So they did this on purpose; they want inflation to skyrocket and continue to rise.
* If you’ve got massive corporate debt, inflation is a really good deal because you get to pay yesterday’s debts with today’s devalued $.
* It’s a scam.
* But you could only pull that off if the people you’re hurting were completely distracted.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 June 2022