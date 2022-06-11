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Thanks, [Bidan]
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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806 views • June 11, 2022

The War On The Middle Class

* Nothing like this has ever happened in this nation.

* There was no pretense of fairness or accuracy.

* Inflation is now at a 40-year high.

* Inflation nation: this is just the beginning.

* Biden’s America: crazy gas prices and food shortages.

* Dems want you to ignore their failed policies; instead focus on January 6th — ‘insurrection’ day.

* They don’t want Americans talking about inflation.

* Today’s $ has a lower real value.

* High interest rates punish everyday Americans.

* Record inflation is probably here to stay.

* Inflation topples countries.


Why Are They Doing This?

* Inflation doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the product of choices.

* The inflation we’re now living through was created on purpose.

* The U.S. government’s debt got too big and the answer was to inflate it away.

* If you’re a major debt holder, the only way out for you is to make the $ less valuable.

* So they did this on purpose; they want inflation to skyrocket and continue to rise.

* If you’ve got massive corporate debt, inflation is a really good deal because you get to pay yesterday’s debts with today’s devalued $.

* It’s a scam.

* But you could only pull that off if the people you’re hurting were completely distracted.


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307614997112

Keywords
propagandatucker carlsonjoe bideninterest ratecost of livingidiocracyeconomic collapsethird worldpolitical theaterwitch huntkabuki theaterdistractioncomplicityfood shortagediversionshow trialfood crisismanufactured crisisprice inflationfood pricebidenflationbuffoonerygas pricemalevolencekangaroo committee
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