Faul McCartney, Uss Liberty, Elvis pushes vaxx, 911 goes to voicemail
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Paul Harvey calling out climate Change 32 years ago, A clip on all the clues supporting "Paul Is Dead", Pittsburg cutting back on police protection, A video on the USS Liberty attack by Israel, Elvis pushing the polio vaxx in 1956 plus much much more! 

uss libertyjim fetzergary kingfaul mccartneyelvis pushes vaxx911 goes to voicemail

