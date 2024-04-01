Faul McCartney, Uss Liberty, Elvis pushes vaxx, 911 goes to voicemail

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Paul Harvey calling out climate Change 32 years ago, A clip on all the clues supporting "Paul Is Dead", Pittsburg cutting back on police protection, A video on the USS Liberty attack by Israel, Elvis pushing the polio vaxx in 1956 plus much much more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.