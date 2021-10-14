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The Good Fight Forevermore - Noble Lies - Plato - the illusion unveiled - countering FEAR
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11 views • October 14, 2021
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 - w/ Bandana Ed.
Welcome to our new series “The Good Fight Forevermore,” by Stone Bandana Publishing and Entertainment, home of the book series “Rebel Souls Unintended Destiny” and the FWG Broadcasting Network from the only Free Speech and Completely Free Social Media Platform https://FreedomWatchesGroups.com , where we do not data mine your information or bombard you with continuous pesky ads. Everything you have to say or think must be support by you, and no one else.
On our show each week we will do our best to break down the “Mind Manipulation,” that is coming full throttle to force us all into compliance with everything we know in our hearts, minds, and souls is just not right.
Meme Battle
Instead of dangerously shutting ourselves off from reality, our goal is to work together and share thoughts about who is behind attempting to destroy our Quality of Life” and take away Our Cherished Freedoms in our “Good Fight Forevermore”
It will be our decision on whether the battle is fought civilly through intelligent discussions or on the battlefields saturated with human carnage.
The Noble Lies: Plato, for your own good.
Mind Manipulation Lies and Deception: Is it Science or a Cult and is it even Legitimate in a Constitutional Society in the U.S. and other like the U.S. across the Globe.
The Noble Lies: Plato, for your own good: Victor Davis Hanson reacts to Fauci's flip-flopping on masks, vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZY7rzN1aA
Science should be questioned
Unelected Officials/Unaccountable to the people (FAUCI &)
Acquired or Herd Immunity
(FBI) James Clapper Lies
Dangerous People
Who Rerouted Revenue to create a virus deadly to the human race
The eight basic elements to Mind Manipluation:
EDUCATION, ADVERTISING, PROPAGANDA, and INDOCTRINATION, that will produce the goal of tyrants, THOUGHT REFORM for control of the masses
*One Sided Communication/Isolation
*Control The Structures and Means Communication
*Induced Persuasion through what Plato labeled as Noble Lies
*Lies and Deception become a vital tools to induce fear and compliance
*Convince the masses they have the ability to change for The Greater Good
*Developing a Relationship with the masses in order to deploy them
*Tolerance once deployed leaving No respect for differences of philosophies to put down competition utilizing Improper and unethical techniques
*Enforcement: utilizing all means legal or illegal or in the case of the U.S. Unconstitutional
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc explains the FDA approved the Comirnaty vax version that’s not available in the US. He claimed that the U.S. still doesn't have an FDA-approved vaccine as he exposed what was really approved by the government agency..
SEN. RON JOHNSON: We do not have an FDA-approved vaccine being administered in the U.S. The FDA played a bait and switch. They approved the Comirnaty version of Pfizer drugs. It’s not available in the U.S. They even admit it. I sent them a letter three days later going "What are you doing?" What they did is they extended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer drug vaccine that’s available in the U.S., here that’s more than 30 days later, they haven’t asked that very simple question. If you’re saying that the Pfizer drug is the same as the Comirnaty, why didn’t you provide FDA approval on that? So, there’s not an FDA-approved drug and, of course, they announced it so they could push through these mandates so that people actually think, "Oh, OK now these things are FDA approved." They are not and again, maybe they should be, but the FDA isn’t telling me why.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/ron-johnson-no-fda-approved-covid-vaccine?fbclid=IwAR3pTN7kzrq6sNCiSk9khWmHjwwuXDnL9dFY6rvq1rVSuGovb4uilbefuSM
News Clip: Southwest Flights Canceled due to weather and Air Traffic Controllers? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juDb-M_yw1c
Play the Tucker RECORDED video to 10:57 good people. THE truth about the airline shutdown, jobs, and National Defense and on.
Susan Rice so who is really running the country from the White House? For a future show.
17:23 to 23:35 Mike Flynn the Backfire, because it wasn’t just an attack on Gen Flynn and President Trump it was an attack on the American People. Lies and Deceit can backfire if We The People hold them accountable, and wait for those who are part of the corruption to come and save us.
Meme F.EA.R. – two meanings
Just over a week ago lies and more lies!
Rep Mace https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Udr8salFDP4
Now here is an example for all you domestic terrorists out here, the American Parent: There is nothing noble here, but here is an unelected officials forcing mandates caught on us while his family is profiting
AG Garland questioned over family ties to critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfvCnJebOZI
There is Nothing Noble About these lies, and the best way to fight back right now and defeat their plan is through noncompliance and factual education.
Welcome to our new series “The Good Fight Forevermore,” by Stone Bandana Publishing and Entertainment, home of the book series “Rebel Souls Unintended Destiny” and the FWG Broadcasting Network from the only Free Speech and Completely Free Social Media Platform https://FreedomWatchesGroups.com , where we do not data mine your information or bombard you with continuous pesky ads. Everything you have to say or think must be support by you, and no one else.
On our show each week we will do our best to break down the “Mind Manipulation,” that is coming full throttle to force us all into compliance with everything we know in our hearts, minds, and souls is just not right.
Meme Battle
Instead of dangerously shutting ourselves off from reality, our goal is to work together and share thoughts about who is behind attempting to destroy our Quality of Life” and take away Our Cherished Freedoms in our “Good Fight Forevermore”
It will be our decision on whether the battle is fought civilly through intelligent discussions or on the battlefields saturated with human carnage.
The Noble Lies: Plato, for your own good.
Mind Manipulation Lies and Deception: Is it Science or a Cult and is it even Legitimate in a Constitutional Society in the U.S. and other like the U.S. across the Globe.
The Noble Lies: Plato, for your own good: Victor Davis Hanson reacts to Fauci's flip-flopping on masks, vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZY7rzN1aA
Science should be questioned
Unelected Officials/Unaccountable to the people (FAUCI &)
Acquired or Herd Immunity
(FBI) James Clapper Lies
Dangerous People
Who Rerouted Revenue to create a virus deadly to the human race
The eight basic elements to Mind Manipluation:
EDUCATION, ADVERTISING, PROPAGANDA, and INDOCTRINATION, that will produce the goal of tyrants, THOUGHT REFORM for control of the masses
*One Sided Communication/Isolation
*Control The Structures and Means Communication
*Induced Persuasion through what Plato labeled as Noble Lies
*Lies and Deception become a vital tools to induce fear and compliance
*Convince the masses they have the ability to change for The Greater Good
*Developing a Relationship with the masses in order to deploy them
*Tolerance once deployed leaving No respect for differences of philosophies to put down competition utilizing Improper and unethical techniques
*Enforcement: utilizing all means legal or illegal or in the case of the U.S. Unconstitutional
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc explains the FDA approved the Comirnaty vax version that’s not available in the US. He claimed that the U.S. still doesn't have an FDA-approved vaccine as he exposed what was really approved by the government agency..
SEN. RON JOHNSON: We do not have an FDA-approved vaccine being administered in the U.S. The FDA played a bait and switch. They approved the Comirnaty version of Pfizer drugs. It’s not available in the U.S. They even admit it. I sent them a letter three days later going "What are you doing?" What they did is they extended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer drug vaccine that’s available in the U.S., here that’s more than 30 days later, they haven’t asked that very simple question. If you’re saying that the Pfizer drug is the same as the Comirnaty, why didn’t you provide FDA approval on that? So, there’s not an FDA-approved drug and, of course, they announced it so they could push through these mandates so that people actually think, "Oh, OK now these things are FDA approved." They are not and again, maybe they should be, but the FDA isn’t telling me why.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/ron-johnson-no-fda-approved-covid-vaccine?fbclid=IwAR3pTN7kzrq6sNCiSk9khWmHjwwuXDnL9dFY6rvq1rVSuGovb4uilbefuSM
News Clip: Southwest Flights Canceled due to weather and Air Traffic Controllers? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juDb-M_yw1c
Play the Tucker RECORDED video to 10:57 good people. THE truth about the airline shutdown, jobs, and National Defense and on.
Susan Rice so who is really running the country from the White House? For a future show.
17:23 to 23:35 Mike Flynn the Backfire, because it wasn’t just an attack on Gen Flynn and President Trump it was an attack on the American People. Lies and Deceit can backfire if We The People hold them accountable, and wait for those who are part of the corruption to come and save us.
Meme F.EA.R. – two meanings
Just over a week ago lies and more lies!
Rep Mace https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Udr8salFDP4
Now here is an example for all you domestic terrorists out here, the American Parent: There is nothing noble here, but here is an unelected officials forcing mandates caught on us while his family is profiting
AG Garland questioned over family ties to critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfvCnJebOZI
There is Nothing Noble About these lies, and the best way to fight back right now and defeat their plan is through noncompliance and factual education.
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