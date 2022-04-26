Being and Becoming

Among the pre-Socratic Greek philosophers, two heavyweights stand out: Heraclitus and Parmenides. These two were antagonists. One believed that "all was flux" and evolution, while the other believed in fixed definitions for things. In other words, one believed in Being, while the other believed in Becoming. The conflict right now in Western civilization is based on this bifurcation . . . a clash whose stress cracks opened up as early as the 19th Century when clergymen argued with Darwinists. One group believed in Being [i.e., God, the Supreme Being] while the other group believed in evolution (hence Becoming). Find out how these two belief-systems shaped the war between conservatives and progressives.



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