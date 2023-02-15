Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel: Entering on God's Conditions

In this second part, Pastor John details how Christians are called to be ambassadors for Christ and carry out His orders. However, the purpose-driven and seeker friendly church leaders have re-written the Bible and preach a message that wasn’t commissioned by Jesus.
Pastor John settles a number of issues in this sermon like how the universe and the earth are the sole property of God and how He reserves the right to judge it. God told Moses and the Israelite's to exterminate all the Canaanites and destroy their culture because of their depravity.
However, God never commissioned the Zionistic World Federation to take back the land of Palestine in 1948 to restore the State of Israel. Christian Zionists erroneously believe that the first covenant is still in effect and that Jews can be saved without Jesus Christ.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1169.pdf
RLJ-1169 -- JANUARY 18, 2009
Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel
Part 2: Entering on God's Conditions
