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Predictive programming
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163 views • August 23, 2021
Predictive programming
Luke 8:17 KJV
17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad
Revelation 9:7-10 (KJV)
Chapter 9
7 And the shapes of the locusts were like unto horses prepared unto battle; and on their heads were as it were crowns like gold, and their faces were as the faces of men.
8 And they had hair as the hair of women, and their teeth were as the teeth of lions.
9 And they had breastplates, as it were breastplates of iron; and the sound of their wings was as the sound of chariots of many horses running to battle.
10 And they had tails like unto scorpions, and there were stings in their tails: and their power was to hurt men five months.
Luke 8:17 KJV
17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad
Revelation 9:7-10 (KJV)
Chapter 9
7 And the shapes of the locusts were like unto horses prepared unto battle; and on their heads were as it were crowns like gold, and their faces were as the faces of men.
8 And they had hair as the hair of women, and their teeth were as the teeth of lions.
9 And they had breastplates, as it were breastplates of iron; and the sound of their wings was as the sound of chariots of many horses running to battle.
10 And they had tails like unto scorpions, and there were stings in their tails: and their power was to hurt men five months.
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