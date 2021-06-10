Keto Choco-Peanut Butter Mug Cake

Click Here For Authentic Keto Diet Plan for Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian:Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug CakeOur Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug Cake is a scrumptious low-carb dessert that can be made in minutes using only your microwave! You won't believe it's genuinely keto-friendly because it's so rich and chock-full of chocolate flavour! This crazy-good low carb chocolate peanut butter mug cake is the real deal, with only 1g net carbs in the entire recipe!What You Need to Make Our Chocolate Peanut Butter Keto Mug CakeFor your convenience in re-creating this recipe, we’ve included shop-able ad links to some of the products and supplies used. Read our disclosure policy here.* Microwave-safe mug — You can also use a ramekin* Butter — Be sure to use unsalted butter*Coconut oil* Natural peanut butter — Make sure that the peanut butter you’re using contains no added sugar* Monk fruit sweetener (granulated) — We love Lakanto brand monk fruit sweeteners — if you shop through my link and use code “SOCCERMOM” you can save 15% every time you purchase!* Almond flour — Either blanched almond flour or almond meal will both work for this recipe* Unsweetened cocoa powder — This is our favourite cocoa powder! It’s a tad on the pricey side, but you only use a little bit at a time and you can really taste the difference!* Baking powder* Egg* Sugar-free chocolate chips — an optional topping for extra chocolate flavour!How to Make a Keto Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Mug CakeMug cakes are one of my favourite easy keto desserts because they only take a couple minutes to make, and you can mix them right in the mug!It’s a simple 2-step recipe:1. All you have to do is heat the butter, coconut oil, and peanut butter until melted.2. Whisk in remaining ingredients and heat for 90 more seconds.Allow the cake to cool for a few minutes before serving.We also like to sprinkle sugar-free chocolate chips on top of our cup cakes! We slice them up into small pieces and sprinkle them on top of the cake as soon as it's done baking. The chocolate will melt into the cake, making it even more luscious!Is Peanut Butter Suitable for Keto Diet?You may have heard conflicting information about whether or not peanut butter is allowed on the keto diet. Given the presence of peanut butter in this recipe, you can definitely guess my position!If you're interested in the science behind it, I've done a lot of research and have broken it all down in this post.Making the Perfect Low-Carb Mug Cake TipsTo begin, melt the butter, peanut butter, and coconut oil in a double boiler.* This makes it easier to combine all of the ingredients and makes the cake fluffier.* Don't care for the flavour of coconut oil? Instead, go to MCT oil. It comes in two flavours: normal and vanilla.* If you want to amp up the vanilla flavour, add a few drops of vanilla essence.* While heating your mug cake, keep an eye on it because the batter will puff up and overflow. If this appears to be the case, simply pause the microwave and wait for the batter to settle before continuing to cook.Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug CakeOur Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug Cake is a deliciously decadent low carb dessert that's ready in minutes in the microwave! Only 1g net carbs!Prep Time1 minCook Time2 minsTotal Time3 minsCourse: Dessert Cuisine: Keto Keyword: cake, chocolate, desserts, easy recipes, keto, low carb, mug cake, peanut butter Servings: 1 serving Calories: 606kcal Cost: $2Ingredients* 2 Tablespoons butter* 1 Tablespoon coconut oil* 3 Tablespoons natural peanut butter* 2 teaspoons monk fruit sweetener or erythritol* 3 Tablespoons almond flour* 1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder* 1/4 teaspoon baking powder* 1 eggInstructions1. Scoop butter, coconut oil, and peanut butter into microwave safe mug and heat until melted.2. Add sweetener and stir until mostly smooth.3. Add almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and egg. Whisk until combined.4. Microwave 90 seconds. If cake puffs up and looks like it might overflow, pause microwave until batter settles, then finish cooking.5. Top with sugar free chocolate chips (optional).NotesNote: Nutrition information is a rough estimate only; actual values will vary based on the exact ingredients used and amount of recipe prepared.Net Carbs = 1g per mug cakeNutritionCalories: 606kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 59g | Saturated Fat: 30g | Cholesterol: 224mg | Sodium: 316mg | Potassium: 162mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 937IU | Calcium: 112mg | Iron: 3mg