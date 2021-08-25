IS THERE ANYTHING THAT CAN ELIMINATE THE SPIKE PROTIEN TOXIN???

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION PLEASE SEND TO ME-

I have clients asking...



One of the things you need to know is if you took the jab this is deeply intended in your system.

If you didn't and have been exposed by contact of shedding, your are exposed daily if around people who took it.



One day is a start. I've been doing this for months. And am pretty sure until Christs return I will keep it up.



I Cycle star anise, and these other things at this point.



Consistency counts.

Rx companies taught us that a pill will cure you. And made us somehow think it would be over night. It never worked that way. It doesn't work that way with pharmaceutical tech.



Healing from this will take consistent work and a mindset that creates a healing internal atmosphere.

Your internal environment is out of balance.

How to bring it back into balance...

Consistent work in all areas of human nature.

Thought

Feeling

Your attitude

Resources for the human matter part of you to reconstruct yourself.

I.E.

Vit d

Vit c

Zinc

Quinine

Ivermectin and/ or

Hydroxychloriqine and /or

Chorine dioxide



This isn't a one and done fix.



You didn't get here from. One incident.

Over time they have bombarded us with toxins that has caused a cytokine storm in the body.

An inflammation storm.



But I will tell you if you can ride this out there will bectruth and great works including healing on the other side of it.



Check americasfrontlinedoctors.org

Look on duck duck go not g o o gle...



You won't find the they have been sensored.



Get an appt to speak to one of there docs.

They are were I get my info from.



I bless you and witness you as light.