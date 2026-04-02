Renewable Energy's $40 Trillion Cost? New Report Shocks

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-Report claims renewable transition caused $40 trillion lost growth due to instability and misallocated capital.
-Study says $2 trillion invested since 2010 failed delivering promised reliability affordability and lower costs.
-Intermittent wind and solar required costly backup generation increasing system costs and causing grid instability.
-Report argues investments diverted funds from conventional infrastructure, reducing reliability, competitiveness, and increasing electricity prices.
-Recommendation calls for reassessing transition pace, emphasizing dispatchable sources like nuclear and gas to ensure power.
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