In Israel, a citizen of Uzbekistan was arrested who was filming a video during the Iranian strikes and claimed that the local residents "scattered like rats".

Adding:

The US Department of State approved an emergency deal worth $151.8 million for the sale of 12,000 BLU-110 aerial bombs to Israel.

According to the IDF, more than 6,500 various munitions have been dropped on Iran since the beginning of the military operation.

Adding: There was a first photo from the ground, showing one of the destroyed AN/TPY-2 radars of the THAAD high-altitude interception system.

The photo was taken at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Also, There were a photos of The wreckage of another Israeli UAV Heron TP, shot down by Iranian air defense in the area of the city of Andika in the province of Khuzestan.

And: Another American reconnaissance and strike UAV MQ-9 Reaper (several photos) was shot down by Iranian air defense in the province of Hormozgan. Since the beginning of the war, Israel and the USA have lost several dozen large aircraft-type drones.