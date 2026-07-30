TMZ GOES FULL RETARD CHEERING THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION WHILE LIONIZING KILLER ANTHONY FAUCI❗

If this doesn't show you once and for all that the media colluded to cover up Fauci's role in the COVIDIOCRACY, not sure what will - here's the diary of a madman:





https://odysee.com/DIARY-OF-A-MADMAN-%F0%9F%93%94-ANTHONY-FAUCI:31da50942c9d5d4d6b92111526f98eadb7a3a2de





Spot the difference…





The TMZ reaction to Charlie Kirk being murdered.





vs





The TMZ reaction to Anthony Fauci being asked questions about covid.





They had to apologize for Charlie.

Fauci admitted his lies in his diary.





The Media is the Enemy of the People.





Source: https://x.com/C_3C_3/status/2082579606213714006