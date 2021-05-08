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CRITICALLY THINKING WITH DR. SHERRI TENPENNY & DR. LARRY PALEVSKY - EPISODE 46 - MAY 06, 2021
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212 views • May 08, 2021
Third COVID Wave Will Kill Or Hospitalize 60 To 70% People Who Took Both The Vaccine Doses Says Official UK Govt Model:
https://greatgameindia.com/third-wave-two-vaccines-deaths/
Dr Larry Palevsky and I are starting a new podcast on Thursday nights called “Critically Thinking with DrT and DrP"
Open debate and discussion on topics such as vaccines, medicine, science, health and true wellness have disappeared in today’s polarized environment. In this podcast, “Critically Thinking” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Larry Palevsky challenge the status quo with raw and intelligent discussions designed to restore your curiosity and satisfy your thirst for truth. You will discover answers and possibilities you didn’t know existed. Listen in each week for up-to-date reviews on many different topics that affect your life and the lives of those you love.
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://greatgameindia.com/third-wave-two-vaccines-deaths/
Dr Larry Palevsky and I are starting a new podcast on Thursday nights called “Critically Thinking with DrT and DrP"
Open debate and discussion on topics such as vaccines, medicine, science, health and true wellness have disappeared in today’s polarized environment. In this podcast, “Critically Thinking” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Larry Palevsky challenge the status quo with raw and intelligent discussions designed to restore your curiosity and satisfy your thirst for truth. You will discover answers and possibilities you didn’t know existed. Listen in each week for up-to-date reviews on many different topics that affect your life and the lives of those you love.
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
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