1/8/26
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
71 views • 1 day ago

1/8/26 President Trump's war on Globalist Bankster's demolition plan for America goes full throttle as he divests America from UN & WEF PPP's ahead of Davos! MN ICE Attack & nationwide riots: look at Harvard's Ash Center, the primary training ground for communist culture revolution in the USA. Trump is decapitating UN/WEF/Globalist Power while coming to loggerheads with the domestic leftist destabilization action network in MN & the blues states guilty of massive $ laundering & fraud: the theft of American TP wealth! Pray and TAKE ACTION! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Ukrainian "Refuges" opening businesses in USA worth billions since 2022:

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/new-study-ukrainian-american-businesses-generate-billions-for-us-economy/


RFK: Real Nutrition Guidelines 4 Health! MAHA!

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-new-food-pyramid-us-dietary-guidelines/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20260107


Somali Bagmen launder billions in cash out of MN via international flights:

https://justthenews.com/government/security/foreign-atm-somali-cash-exodus-minneapolis-exponentially-larger-other-major-us


Full List of 66 Globalist org.'s Trump removed USA from yesterday:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-climate-treaty-us-leave-b2896597.html


The Ash Center "Non-Violent Action Lab" @ Harvard Kennedy School:

https://ash.harvard.edu/programs/nonviolent-action-lab/


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Sec. Treasury, Scott Bessent, full speech in MN today:

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0353


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v742djs-1826.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
