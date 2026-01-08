1/8/26 President Trump's war on Globalist Bankster's demolition plan for America goes full throttle as he divests America from UN & WEF PPP's ahead of Davos! MN ICE Attack & nationwide riots: look at Harvard's Ash Center, the primary training ground for communist culture revolution in the USA. Trump is decapitating UN/WEF/Globalist Power while coming to loggerheads with the domestic leftist destabilization action network in MN & the blues states guilty of massive $ laundering & fraud: the theft of American TP wealth! Pray and TAKE ACTION! We ARE FREE!





Ukrainian "Refuges" opening businesses in USA worth billions since 2022:

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/new-study-ukrainian-american-businesses-generate-billions-for-us-economy/





RFK: Real Nutrition Guidelines 4 Health! MAHA!

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-new-food-pyramid-us-dietary-guidelines/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20260107





Somali Bagmen launder billions in cash out of MN via international flights:

https://justthenews.com/government/security/foreign-atm-somali-cash-exodus-minneapolis-exponentially-larger-other-major-us





Full List of 66 Globalist org.'s Trump removed USA from yesterday:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-climate-treaty-us-leave-b2896597.html





The Ash Center "Non-Violent Action Lab" @ Harvard Kennedy School:

https://ash.harvard.edu/programs/nonviolent-action-lab/





TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108





Sec. Treasury, Scott Bessent, full speech in MN today:

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0353





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v742djs-1826.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





