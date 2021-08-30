Erik Prince: Biden Regime tells Governments not to Cooperate with Private Contractors in Afghanistan

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War room opens with a damning clip aired ONCE on CCN that has not been re-aired.
Prince told Steve Bannon the Biden Administration is actively working to thwart his team’s rescue efforts in Afghanistan today.
Erik Prince: They are telling governments in the area not to cooperate with these private organizations. It’s the opposite of Dunkirk…. It’s wrong. It’s the opposite of what this nation was built on… Instead of tailwinds there are headwinds.
This is beyond incompetence. This is just evil. Steve Bannon was stunned with the accusations from Prince.
From a pilot flying private jet exfils:
“They’re f**king lying to you all. State Dept. is pressuring surrounding nations to refuse us clearance to land. They’re sending us back to Afghanistan.”
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 30, 2021