FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 150:1-6, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250607

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD in Psalm 90:1-2 and John 3:6,36! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL OLAM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

1. I praise You, my YAHWEH and LORD. I praise You, EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD in Your Sanctuary: I praise You in the firmament of Your Power.

2. I praise You, EL OLAM for Your Mighty acts: I praise You according to Your excellent greatness.

3. I praise You, YAHWEH with the sound of the trumpet: I praise You with the psaltery and harp.

4. I praise You, YAHWEH with the timbrel and dance: I praise You with stringed instruments and organs. Amen!