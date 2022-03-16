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PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART ONE - A Film By MrTruthBomb
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491 views • March 16, 2022
In this film we will look at the recent history of Ukraine that has led to Putin liberating Ukraine from Deep State Neo Nazis.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share.
Featuring:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
The Sean Morgan Report - https://rumble.com/c/SeanMorganReport
StormCloudsGathering - https://www.youtube.com/c/StormCloudsGathering
Patel Patriot on Telegram here: https://t.me/patelpatriot
Devolution power hour by Patel Patriot - https://rumble.com/c/c-1102531
On the Fringe - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
The Quartering - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheQuartering
Sources:
Oliver Stone Banned Film : https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/21/more-skeletons-in-obamas-closet-mass-grave-in-lugansk-ukraine-yields-over-200-bodies/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-america-training-neonazis-in-ukraine
https://www.mintpressnews.com/victoria-nuland-hand-in-every-us-intervention-past-30-years/275272/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-totalitarian-legacy-maidan/5724342
https://ussanews.com/global-research-weekender-why-did-russia-attack-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/putin-crosses-rubicon-what-next/5771925
https://fair.org/home/what-you-should-really-know-about-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/russias-asymmetrical-war-ukraine/5768554
https://www.nytimes.com/article/russia-ukraine-nato-europe.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/putin-ukraine-invasion-biden/2021/12/10/04e07000-59f9-11ec-a219-9b4ae96da3b7_story.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/strategic-case-risking-war-ukraine-russia-invasion-putin-national-security-nato-europe-eu-11640186454
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/12/23/us-ukraine-refuse-to-condemn-nazism-at-un/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share.
Featuring:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
The Sean Morgan Report - https://rumble.com/c/SeanMorganReport
StormCloudsGathering - https://www.youtube.com/c/StormCloudsGathering
Patel Patriot on Telegram here: https://t.me/patelpatriot
Devolution power hour by Patel Patriot - https://rumble.com/c/c-1102531
On the Fringe - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
The Quartering - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheQuartering
Sources:
Oliver Stone Banned Film : https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/21/more-skeletons-in-obamas-closet-mass-grave-in-lugansk-ukraine-yields-over-200-bodies/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-america-training-neonazis-in-ukraine
https://www.mintpressnews.com/victoria-nuland-hand-in-every-us-intervention-past-30-years/275272/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-totalitarian-legacy-maidan/5724342
https://ussanews.com/global-research-weekender-why-did-russia-attack-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/putin-crosses-rubicon-what-next/5771925
https://fair.org/home/what-you-should-really-know-about-ukraine/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/russias-asymmetrical-war-ukraine/5768554
https://www.nytimes.com/article/russia-ukraine-nato-europe.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/putin-ukraine-invasion-biden/2021/12/10/04e07000-59f9-11ec-a219-9b4ae96da3b7_story.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/strategic-case-risking-war-ukraine-russia-invasion-putin-national-security-nato-europe-eu-11640186454
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/12/23/us-ukraine-refuse-to-condemn-nazism-at-un/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
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