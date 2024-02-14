Create New Account
Biden Putting RFK Jr.'s Life at Risk?! | Judicial Watch
GalacticStorm
udicial Watch received 63 pages of records from the United States Secret Service in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show Assistant Director Michael Plati ordering his staff not to respond to a request for information from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s head of security. The documents also confirm that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas and President Biden both have the discretion to provide Secret Service protection to Kennedy at any time. WATCH NOW!


