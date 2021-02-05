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Vaccine Injury: The Numbers are Staggering - The Cover-up is Criminal
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467 views • February 05, 2021
Time Stamps and Video Links
Min. 0:30 Vaxx Injuries Exponentially Greater than We’ve Been Told: https://www.brighteon.com/e7b1ae79-64b0-4b37-9b20-e806a90b9ac3
2:50 Proof the CONvid-1984 Jab is Killing People…: https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlixMain:2/VAERS:9
Anonymous Aficionado (VAERS): https://odysee.com/@AnonymousAficionado:9/trim.EF462943-C28E-45AA-B0DF-3DCE0CE832F4:0
11:05 LauraLynn on CDC Reports: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3cHmyfSGGPg/
12:40 Nurse Pleads, ”Don’t take vaxx…they don’t care about us.”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2idGGMxgGN63/
13:50 FB Post - No Help from Govt for Vaccine Injury: Sorry, no link available.
16:00 Health Workers Balk at Shots: https://katu.com/news/nation-world/vaccine-rollout-hits-snag-as-health-workers-balk-at-shots?fbclid=IwAR24i2awDIq0PJjHcHl5qxCGEx8iZ1-vGazdG6A70foNETHUZ9IvuGeCzsM
16:55 Amanda Forbes Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej: https://www.bitchute.com/video/om4hh2Un5ACj/
20:55 Prof Dolores Cahill: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/professor-dolores-cahill-why-people-will-start-dying-a-few-months-after-the-first-mrna-vaccination/
22:05 Condition of Teenager After Covid Vaxx: https://www.brighteon.com/5eefbcf8-7ffe-497f-839e-2545d76b75de
22:55 Perfectly Healthy Doctor After Vaxx: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11dwjDSskG4&;feature=youtu.be
25:30 Even Merck Wants Out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UrOK6K8gUTXS/
27:10 FedEx Shipping Cadaver (Body) Bags: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CZaNC5EEXw&;feature=youtu.be
28:45 Natural News Compilation on Covid Vaxx Injuries: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-14-compilation-of-recent-stories-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths.html
29:40 Sweet Lady’s Moderna Injury Nightmare: https://www.brighteon.com/89b90453-138e-4c2c-b217-14a23c41f19c
________________________________________________________
***Important Additional Information***
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Administers of Vaccine Will be Charged as War Criminals: https://drcharlieward.com/doctors-and-nurses-giving-the-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-tried-as-war-criminals-by-dr-vernon-coleman/
Dr. Coleman article on vaccine injury: http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm (Click the "HEALTH" button on left side of page and see: How Many People Will the Vaccine Kill?)
Min. 0:30 Vaxx Injuries Exponentially Greater than We’ve Been Told: https://www.brighteon.com/e7b1ae79-64b0-4b37-9b20-e806a90b9ac3
2:50 Proof the CONvid-1984 Jab is Killing People…: https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlixMain:2/VAERS:9
Anonymous Aficionado (VAERS): https://odysee.com/@AnonymousAficionado:9/trim.EF462943-C28E-45AA-B0DF-3DCE0CE832F4:0
11:05 LauraLynn on CDC Reports: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3cHmyfSGGPg/
12:40 Nurse Pleads, ”Don’t take vaxx…they don’t care about us.”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2idGGMxgGN63/
13:50 FB Post - No Help from Govt for Vaccine Injury: Sorry, no link available.
16:00 Health Workers Balk at Shots: https://katu.com/news/nation-world/vaccine-rollout-hits-snag-as-health-workers-balk-at-shots?fbclid=IwAR24i2awDIq0PJjHcHl5qxCGEx8iZ1-vGazdG6A70foNETHUZ9IvuGeCzsM
16:55 Amanda Forbes Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej: https://www.bitchute.com/video/om4hh2Un5ACj/
20:55 Prof Dolores Cahill: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/professor-dolores-cahill-why-people-will-start-dying-a-few-months-after-the-first-mrna-vaccination/
22:05 Condition of Teenager After Covid Vaxx: https://www.brighteon.com/5eefbcf8-7ffe-497f-839e-2545d76b75de
22:55 Perfectly Healthy Doctor After Vaxx: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11dwjDSskG4&;feature=youtu.be
25:30 Even Merck Wants Out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UrOK6K8gUTXS/
27:10 FedEx Shipping Cadaver (Body) Bags: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CZaNC5EEXw&;feature=youtu.be
28:45 Natural News Compilation on Covid Vaxx Injuries: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-14-compilation-of-recent-stories-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths.html
29:40 Sweet Lady’s Moderna Injury Nightmare: https://www.brighteon.com/89b90453-138e-4c2c-b217-14a23c41f19c
________________________________________________________
***Important Additional Information***
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Administers of Vaccine Will be Charged as War Criminals: https://drcharlieward.com/doctors-and-nurses-giving-the-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-tried-as-war-criminals-by-dr-vernon-coleman/
Dr. Coleman article on vaccine injury: http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm (Click the "HEALTH" button on left side of page and see: How Many People Will the Vaccine Kill?)
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