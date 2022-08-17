Upsetting New Info on Release the Giants 08/17/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares brand new information about Releasing the Giants. We recently learned that the Seven Thunders in Revelation is talking about Releasing the Giants and the Lord has revealed it to His servants. The Word says in the mouth of two or three witnesses, let a thing be established.

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