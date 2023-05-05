Live Lunar Eclipse 5/5/2023 [NOW!!!!!!]

May 3, 2023 – Message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria

Have Faith, do not fear, I am with you by Divine Will

“Beloved children of My Heart receive the blessings of the Paternal House.

MY HEART REMAINS WITH YOU.

This generation has succeeded in making the live human creature captive to the desires of evil (cf. Rom. 6:12-16).

Prepare yourselves to face the disasters that nature will bring upon the human creature.

You will look at Me in the firmament all over the earth!

DO NOT BE AFRAID OF BEING DECEIVED…

IT WILL BE I, YOUR MOTHER, WHO, IN SEARCH OF MY CHILDREN, CALL YOU IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.

The sign that I remain with the children of My Divine Son and so that they will not be confused is:

*I WILL BRING IN MY HAND A GOLDEN ROSARY AND KISS THE CRUCIFIX WITH GREAT REVERENCE. YOU WILL SEE ME CROWNED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT UNDER THE INVOCATION OF THE QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE END TIMES (2).

This apparition of Mine will be given when the war is at its worst.

Have Faith, do not fear, I am with you by Divine Will. You are My great treasure.

Make up your minds to change, be wise, without waiting for a sign to convert. There are too many signs for you to change your life now!

You have built a great technological Tower of Babel which the human creature uses for good or evil. Stay away from the temptations presented to you by this tool and use it to spread the Word of My Divine Son.

My beloved ones:

The wave of attacks between Ukraine and Russia does not end.

China and the United States continue in the fight, to which more countries are joining.

Israel and Palestine continue their conflicts, not to mention more.

THE SPIRITUAL LIFE OF MY CHILDREN IS EMPTY…

Pray children, pray that all mankind may be converted.

Pray children, pray that you will possess the discernment that the Holy Spirit gives you.

Pray children, pray, pray, the sun launches a great storm towards the Earth.

Children of My Heart: Be true, the Father House is allowing the animals and the weather to alert you with abnormal behavior.

Be foresighted, a plague of rats is coming to several countries.

I bless you; I love you. Mother Mary.”

