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Jason A: Something Strange is Going On & Scientists Can't Explain This! [02.04.2022]
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150 views • April 06, 2022
Note: Do YOU Trust the 'Science'?
"Today's scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments and they wander from equation to equation and eventually build a structure which has nothing to do with reality." - Nichola Tesla
'Time is speeding up, knowledge is growing, hatred is spreading, confusion is overpowering. If that’s not a sign I don’t know what is. It got me when I found out that time is actually speeding up. We are near.'
'This whole world has gone crazy. I wouldn't even be surprised if everything just ended tomorrow.'
'There’s a lot scientists can’t explain. The more they find out the more they realise they don’t know.'
'The guy said," we don't know why the big bang happened." Um yes we do...God said let there be light and bam it happened.'
97,241 views Apr 2, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/EcCfgbVTy8I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
"Today's scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments and they wander from equation to equation and eventually build a structure which has nothing to do with reality." - Nichola Tesla
'Time is speeding up, knowledge is growing, hatred is spreading, confusion is overpowering. If that’s not a sign I don’t know what is. It got me when I found out that time is actually speeding up. We are near.'
'This whole world has gone crazy. I wouldn't even be surprised if everything just ended tomorrow.'
'There’s a lot scientists can’t explain. The more they find out the more they realise they don’t know.'
'The guy said," we don't know why the big bang happened." Um yes we do...God said let there be light and bam it happened.'
97,241 views Apr 2, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/EcCfgbVTy8I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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