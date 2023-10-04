Migrant Child Trafficking Exposed By Whistleblower And McCarthy OUSTED!!! | MSOM Ep. 844

Whistleblower Carlos Arellano discusses the current migrant crisis and how it relates to NGOs, dirty money, and child trafficking as Zak Paine comes in to explain what happens now that McCarthy is gone.





Just Stand Up With Leigh Dundas!





Author, activist, and human rights attorney Leigh Dundas joins the show to talk about her book “Just Stand Up” as she weighs in on a variety of topics such as elections, mandates, civil rights, and global tyranny.





