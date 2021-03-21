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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 4:16-30
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Session 8 - LUKE 4:16-30
Rejected - Jesus' offer of salvation will be rejected by some, leading to judgment.
Once tempted and proven faithful, Jesus began His public ministry with a trip to His home region of Galilee and particularly His hometown of Nazareth (Luke 4:14-30). Jesus' hometown failed to embrace Him, offering resistance and even rejection His claim to be the Messiah offended those who believed they knew Him well leading them to expel Him from the local synagogue.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Rejected - Jesus' offer of salvation will be rejected by some, leading to judgment.
Once tempted and proven faithful, Jesus began His public ministry with a trip to His home region of Galilee and particularly His hometown of Nazareth (Luke 4:14-30). Jesus' hometown failed to embrace Him, offering resistance and even rejection His claim to be the Messiah offended those who believed they knew Him well leading them to expel Him from the local synagogue.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
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