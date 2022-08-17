Attorney Thomas Renz | How to Stop the Forced Vaccination of Our Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
About 15-20 minutes before I spoke this weekend the feed was cut so my speech was not broadcast. Verizon provided the feed and when we called they said they could help, transferred, then suddenly couldn’t help. Luckily the speech was recorded. We now know the FDA and Fauci knew the #deathjab was killing people
Source: https://rumble.com/v1g7j1v-attorney-thomas-renz-the-reawaken-america-tour.html