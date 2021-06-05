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LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS TALKING WITH ONE MORE "COVID PATIENT" & EXPOSES PLANNED INTUBATIONS
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51 views • June 05, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
mitsa: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mitsa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3kpAQ5SJXLo6/
video was recorded on the 22nd of May, 2021.
In this video you will witness a live phone call to Christos Renieris, a 69 year old covid patient who is in Alexandra hospital in Athens. Doctors told Mr Christos;s daughter Katerina, that in case "the illneess aggravates" he will be intubated.
For more live videos of Nikos Antoniadis talking with patients, please visit my channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qLUVHQ9R5ncO/
Thank you all for sharing my videos and spreading the word around the globe.
notes on translation: 1. "sprayed"*: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos MItsotakis has characterised everyone who is sceptical on covid scam, as "sprayed". "Sprayed" by chemtrails while believing in "conspiracy theories"? who knows? The point is that he should respect the people who pay him through their taxes to serve this country, and stop offending us using stupid expressions.
About Nikos Antoniadis:
During the "pandemic", Greek lawyer Nikos Antoniadis has devoted himself to helping patients that are being held in hospitals, collecting evidence that proves the biggest scam in the history of Greek nation.
He has also helped several covid victims' families prove that the cause of death of their beloved ones was not covid, despite what was stated in the official documents.
By 21st of May 2021, he has managed to have 14 postmortems operated and 100% of his examined cases have shown no covid, and has helped dozens of families, proving that there is "a protocol of death" which is being followed by hospitals leading patients to scheduled intubations and consequently death.
YOU CAN WATCH MORE TRANSLATED VIDEOS OF LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS ON MY CHANNEL. FEEL FREE TO SHARE
For Greek speakers:
You can find Nikos Antoniadis on mewe https://bit.ly/3hPd7nc
on makeleio.gr https://bit.ly/3oDjlIp
and soon on his personal channel www.nikosantoniadistv.gr
He also publishes his cases via his wife's facebook profile, as his own profile has been banned by facebook: https://bit.ly/3bM9BWK
my brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/meetsa
my rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/Mitsa
my you tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV5bjJNRVwPr90MgeqNhFeg
mitsa: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mitsa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3kpAQ5SJXLo6/
video was recorded on the 22nd of May, 2021.
In this video you will witness a live phone call to Christos Renieris, a 69 year old covid patient who is in Alexandra hospital in Athens. Doctors told Mr Christos;s daughter Katerina, that in case "the illneess aggravates" he will be intubated.
For more live videos of Nikos Antoniadis talking with patients, please visit my channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qLUVHQ9R5ncO/
Thank you all for sharing my videos and spreading the word around the globe.
notes on translation: 1. "sprayed"*: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos MItsotakis has characterised everyone who is sceptical on covid scam, as "sprayed". "Sprayed" by chemtrails while believing in "conspiracy theories"? who knows? The point is that he should respect the people who pay him through their taxes to serve this country, and stop offending us using stupid expressions.
About Nikos Antoniadis:
During the "pandemic", Greek lawyer Nikos Antoniadis has devoted himself to helping patients that are being held in hospitals, collecting evidence that proves the biggest scam in the history of Greek nation.
He has also helped several covid victims' families prove that the cause of death of their beloved ones was not covid, despite what was stated in the official documents.
By 21st of May 2021, he has managed to have 14 postmortems operated and 100% of his examined cases have shown no covid, and has helped dozens of families, proving that there is "a protocol of death" which is being followed by hospitals leading patients to scheduled intubations and consequently death.
YOU CAN WATCH MORE TRANSLATED VIDEOS OF LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS ON MY CHANNEL. FEEL FREE TO SHARE
For Greek speakers:
You can find Nikos Antoniadis on mewe https://bit.ly/3hPd7nc
on makeleio.gr https://bit.ly/3oDjlIp
and soon on his personal channel www.nikosantoniadistv.gr
He also publishes his cases via his wife's facebook profile, as his own profile has been banned by facebook: https://bit.ly/3bM9BWK
my brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/meetsa
my rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/Mitsa
my you tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV5bjJNRVwPr90MgeqNhFeg
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