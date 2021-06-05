BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS TALKING WITH ONE MORE "COVID PATIENT" & EXPOSES PLANNED INTUBATIONS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
51 views • June 05, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
mitsa: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mitsa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3kpAQ5SJXLo6/
video was recorded on the 22nd of May, 2021.

In this video you will witness a live phone call to Christos Renieris, a 69 year old covid patient who is in Alexandra hospital in Athens. Doctors told Mr Christos;s daughter Katerina, that in case "the illneess aggravates" he will be intubated.

For more live videos of Nikos Antoniadis talking with patients, please visit my channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qLUVHQ9R5ncO/
Thank you all for sharing my videos and spreading the word around the globe.

notes on translation: 1. "sprayed"*: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos MItsotakis has characterised everyone who is sceptical on covid scam, as "sprayed". "Sprayed" by chemtrails while believing in "conspiracy theories"? who knows? The point is that he should respect the people who pay him through their taxes to serve this country, and stop offending us using stupid expressions.

About Nikos Antoniadis:
During the "pandemic", Greek lawyer Nikos Antoniadis has devoted himself to helping patients that are being held in hospitals, collecting evidence that proves the biggest scam in the history of Greek nation.
He has also helped several covid victims' families prove that the cause of death of their beloved ones was not covid, despite what was stated in the official documents.
By 21st of May 2021, he has managed to have 14 postmortems operated and 100% of his examined cases have shown no covid, and has helped dozens of families, proving that there is "a protocol of death" which is being followed by hospitals leading patients to scheduled intubations and consequently death.

YOU CAN WATCH MORE TRANSLATED VIDEOS OF LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS ON MY CHANNEL. FEEL FREE TO SHARE

For Greek speakers:
You can find Nikos Antoniadis on mewe https://bit.ly/3hPd7nc
on makeleio.gr https://bit.ly/3oDjlIp
and soon on his personal channel www.nikosantoniadistv.gr
He also publishes his cases via his wife's facebook profile, as his own profile has been banned by facebook: https://bit.ly/3bM9BWK

my brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/meetsa
my rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/Mitsa
my you tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV5bjJNRVwPr90MgeqNhFeg
Keywords
vaccinationsdepopulationcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA proposed rule would allow toxic chemicals in food, advocates alarmed

FDA proposed rule would allow toxic chemicals in food, advocates alarmed

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Patrick Lewis
What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

Coco Somers
A recipe for longevity: Study shows cutting ultra-processed foods slows aging in older adults

A recipe for longevity: Study shows cutting ultra-processed foods slows aging in older adults

Ava Grace
Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy