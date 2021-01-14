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Vaccine Causes Higher Chances of Death
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2006 views • January 14, 2021
When you inject this RNA vaccine, it goes into your genes and starts expressing the virus protein. You actually become a genetically modified organism, making a virus protein as well as your own human one.
Slowly your body tries to get rid of it, but it never can because it's now part of who you are, integrated into your system.
So when you breathe in a new virus, it will trigger an antivirus response, but it will realize that the RNA protein is in every cell of the body, so the antibodies start attacking your cells and your organs. So people will die of septic shock and organ failure.
Professor D. Cahill.
Slowly your body tries to get rid of it, but it never can because it's now part of who you are, integrated into your system.
So when you breathe in a new virus, it will trigger an antivirus response, but it will realize that the RNA protein is in every cell of the body, so the antibodies start attacking your cells and your organs. So people will die of septic shock and organ failure.
Professor D. Cahill.
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