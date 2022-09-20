Covert Operation?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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What are they hiding from us?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Cynthia Farahat about Obama stacking his regime with card-carriers of the secret apparatus of the Muslim Brotherhood.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3QZIJo0
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