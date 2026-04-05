US had to destroy 2 search & rescue aircraft HC-130J Combat King II & 2 helicopters, which were unable to leave Iran for an unknown reason

UPDATE:

Adding:

It became clear why the Americans were so eagerly searching for the pilot of the downed F-15E.

It was an Air Force colonel. He has already been taken to Kuwait.

He spent more than a day in enemy territory in a mountainous area.

Adding, more about this:

NYT confirms what some "Special Forces Insiders" have been saying on X.

The US blew up two of their C-130s which got stuck in the sand.

Video description:

After the evacuation of the second pilot of the downed F-15E, the US had to destroy two search and rescue aircraft HC-130J Combat King II and two helicopters, which were unable to leave Iran for an unknown reason.

According to NYT, the aircraft were blown up on the ground to avoid their capture by Iranian forces after landing at an improvised refueling point. Three additional HC-130J Combat King II were sent to continue the search and rescue operation.

Adding, about the helicopters:

The wreckage of a light American helicopter MH-6 Little Bird near the wreckage of search and rescue aircraft HC-130J Combat King II, destroyed by US Air Force strikes in Iran to prevent them from falling into the hands of the IRGC.

Probably, military personnel of the special unit NSWDG, involved in the search and rescue operation, could have been transported on it, with the aim of surveying the area where the pilot was located, evacuating him and making a quick retreat.

Adding:

The results for the entire episode.

F-15 Strike Eagle - 1

A-10 Thunderbolt II - 1

HC-130J Combat King II - 2

MQ-9 Reaper - 2

Hermes 900 - 1

UH-60 Black Hawk - 2

MH-6 Little Bird - 2



