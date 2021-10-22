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Dr Javid Get Rooster Boosters or we'll tak away your freedom, with the double cross [21.10.2021]
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390 views • October 22, 2021
Sajid Javid is a British politician who has been Secretary of State for Health and Social Care since 2021.
He was Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019 and Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2019 to 2020.
A member of the Conservative Party, he has been Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove since 2010.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sajid+javid+wiki&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
1,560 views Oct 21, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Iwtf5AKTYGM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
He was Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019 and Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2019 to 2020.
A member of the Conservative Party, he has been Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove since 2010.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sajid+javid+wiki&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
1,560 views Oct 21, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Iwtf5AKTYGM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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