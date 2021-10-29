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This Quantum Life #66 - Healers and the Inner Light
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81 views • October 29, 2021
Because basically everything we perceive (and beyond) is energy, or different frequencies and/or densities of light, then by observing our own inner light, right there we have the means to heal any aspect of our lives.
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