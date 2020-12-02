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To Those Who Are Masking Themselves, Holding Their Breath, Cooperating With Practices That Damage the Brains of Children, Harm Themselves and Break Down Society
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60 views • December 02, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Amazing Polly
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
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Original title: This Is Too Important
If you want a future for yourself or your children, stop wearing the masks.
I go over the experiments they have run on us vis a vis social conformity and I try to show that even science has been corrupted by the force of "group consensus."
You have to stand on your own two feet and not cave to the pressure of what everyone else is doing. It's too important.
Mask studies to get you started: https://pdmj.org/
Asch Experiment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA-gbpt7Ts8
First Follower: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW8amMCVAJQ&;t=42s
Buzzer experiment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8BkzvP19v4
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html
Original title: This Is Too Important
If you want a future for yourself or your children, stop wearing the masks.
I go over the experiments they have run on us vis a vis social conformity and I try to show that even science has been corrupted by the force of "group consensus."
You have to stand on your own two feet and not cave to the pressure of what everyone else is doing. It's too important.
Mask studies to get you started: https://pdmj.org/
Asch Experiment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA-gbpt7Ts8
First Follower: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW8amMCVAJQ&;t=42s
Buzzer experiment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8BkzvP19v4
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