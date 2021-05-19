Supreme Court To Consider Mississippi Abortion Law, Could Be The First Crack In Roe v Wade, Leading To An Eventual Overturn

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Justices have shown themselves to be corrupt over the last year, so don't depend on them to do the right thing, but God is faithful> Put your trust in Him and Watch. Just might happen