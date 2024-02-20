Nai Harn Beach Phuket Thailand ในหาน

Nai Harn beach is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and unspoiled beaches in Phuket. Located near the southern tip of the island, it boasts clear turquoise waters and soft white sand that beckons visitors to take a dip or simply relax under the sun.





One of the reasons that Nai Harn beach has remained relatively undeveloped is thanks to the Samnak Song Nai Harn monastery that occupies a large portion of the beachfront land. As a result, there is only one accommodation option available on the beach - the Royal Phuket Yacht Club, which is located at the northern end of the beach.





