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Patrick Lancaster: Inside Azovstal Territory: First Western Journalist Inside Azovstal In Mariupol (Special Report) (MIRRORED)
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943 views • May 07, 2022
Patrick Lancaster: Inside Azovstal Territory: First Western Journalist Inside Azovstal In Mariupol (Special Report) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-
https://youtu.be/pkaOEgCZ3gI
First Look Look with First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Azovstal Territory Mariupol (Special Report)
After many months of intense fighting in Mariupol fighting has come to almost a standstill as of the newest ceasefire declared yesterday. 05/06/22. A month ago we should you how there was intense street battles across the city but day by day as DPR and Russian forces have taken control of more and more parts of the city the fighting has winded down to just a very small pocket of the city with only some Ukraine forces being in part of the Azovstal plant underground with many civilians. Yesterday I spent the day on the Azovstal territory a only heard one explosion. At least 12 civilians were released by the Azov. In this report I show you part of the territory of the Azovstol and talked to the Russian and DPR soldiers who are fighting for the Azovstal.
There are talks among the locals that the Russian and DPR forces are planning a May 9th Victory day celebration in Mariupol. Kids play freely in the streets in most of the city. Weeks ago Russia declared victory in Mariupol. The city is being cleaned and already some areas starting to be rebuilt. Life is coming back to Mariupol. It seems it is just a matter of time before the Azovtstal plant and Mariupol no longer has any Ukrainian troops in it so there is no question that the major fighting is over. Now it is time for our team to move forward to some of the other breaking news areas in Donbass and beyond
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-
https://youtu.be/pkaOEgCZ3gI
First Look Look with First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Azovstal Territory Mariupol (Special Report)
After many months of intense fighting in Mariupol fighting has come to almost a standstill as of the newest ceasefire declared yesterday. 05/06/22. A month ago we should you how there was intense street battles across the city but day by day as DPR and Russian forces have taken control of more and more parts of the city the fighting has winded down to just a very small pocket of the city with only some Ukraine forces being in part of the Azovstal plant underground with many civilians. Yesterday I spent the day on the Azovstal territory a only heard one explosion. At least 12 civilians were released by the Azov. In this report I show you part of the territory of the Azovstol and talked to the Russian and DPR soldiers who are fighting for the Azovstal.
There are talks among the locals that the Russian and DPR forces are planning a May 9th Victory day celebration in Mariupol. Kids play freely in the streets in most of the city. Weeks ago Russia declared victory in Mariupol. The city is being cleaned and already some areas starting to be rebuilt. Life is coming back to Mariupol. It seems it is just a matter of time before the Azovtstal plant and Mariupol no longer has any Ukrainian troops in it so there is no question that the major fighting is over. Now it is time for our team to move forward to some of the other breaking news areas in Donbass and beyond
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
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