Without water and aid, tens of thousands could die of diseases in Gaza, with Tarek Loubani

3 Dec 2023 The Electronic Intifada Podcast

Physician Tarek Loubani talked, in detail, about the kinds of communicable diseases and preventable infections that are now spreading across Gaza as the medical system remains in total collapse and as the weather gets colder day by day.





"If things do not change quickly and drastically, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t see another 20,000 deaths in the coming weeks," he warned.





You can watch the entire broadcast here:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M42W4WPGCeE





