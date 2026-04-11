RETIRED F-16 PILOT DROPS THE BOMB 💣 THE EARTH IS FLAT❗ THEY LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING❗ [FE VIPER16]

RETIRED F-16 P!LOT DROPS THE B0MB – “THE EARTH IS FL@T!” THEY L!ED ABOUT EVERYTHING! FE VIPER16





He has also spoken with a nuclear submarine captain, a Navy Adm!ral, two GPS eng!neers, and he has his own hands-on experience over many years that proves this. His background is 14 years working with weapons systems, commun!cations systems, radar, and survey!ng. The list goes on. None of these systems — in their everyday operations — ever accounted for any curvature of the Earth. "If the Earth was truly curved the way they cla!m, none of the equipment and software they used would have worked properly… or at all.", Enlightened ones ring the bells if this hits hard! Share this with everyone who still believes the spinning ball (baal) L!E.





Source: https://x.com/Jasper_Truth/status/2042356340010721776