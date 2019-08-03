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Fascia - The Body's "Fiber Optic" Crystalline Matrix
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195 views • August 03, 2019
In the centuries we humans have been studying anatomy, the fascia was never given much consideration. During dissections and autopsies, it was a nuisance to be cut away and removed to get to the important tissues beneath. But modern scientific study has brought a new appreciation of the fascia, as we continue to discover amazing functions of this misunderstood and underappreciated organ.
Considering how prevalent it is in the body, it's surprising how little we know about fascia. As well as its structural component, providing a counterbalance to the skeletal system through tensegrity, it's also a messenger system, a key organ of perception, and is integral for wound healing, inflammation control and pain relief. Yet, there is still so much more we don't know about this fascinating organ system.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we delve into the fascinating topic of fascia. And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment as she tells us all about dog dreams.
Link to the full video mentioned in the show:
https://youtu.be/bWU_DnC9t4I
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
AND... we're also now on Brighteon! Check it out!
♥https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
DreamWorksTV: https://youtu.be/_zXkxPu67jQ
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Considering how prevalent it is in the body, it's surprising how little we know about fascia. As well as its structural component, providing a counterbalance to the skeletal system through tensegrity, it's also a messenger system, a key organ of perception, and is integral for wound healing, inflammation control and pain relief. Yet, there is still so much more we don't know about this fascinating organ system.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we delve into the fascinating topic of fascia. And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment as she tells us all about dog dreams.
Link to the full video mentioned in the show:
https://youtu.be/bWU_DnC9t4I
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
AND... we're also now on Brighteon! Check it out!
♥https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
DreamWorksTV: https://youtu.be/_zXkxPu67jQ
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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