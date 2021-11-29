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In 2002, Little Tony Fauci "don't force vaccinate people , (you'll force them underground)
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51 views • November 29, 2021
- Fauci says you have to gain people's trust , rather than force jab them. to get to the ones you wanna get to,
Fast forward 2021 Fauci:- "WE've got to get them vaccinated"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vye8FMVESds
Fast forward 2021 Fauci:- "WE've got to get them vaccinated"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vye8FMVESds
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