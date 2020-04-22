LA and NYC using Paid Snitches and STASI Style Social Censorship Tactics ** – Stop Cooperating with your Enslavement

** When Peaceful Protest and Social Disobedience fail to accomplish their goals, Revolution and or Civil War will ensue as an end result. Guess where our Constitutional Republic is at, now? It’s time to draw the line in the Sand!

** Stasi History and their use of similar tactics today:

The Stasi (State Security Service) was founded on 8 February 1950 and was headquartered in East Berlin during the Cold War. It was a Secret Police Intelligence type operation. Secret police (or political police) are intelligence, security or police agencies that engage in covert operations against a government's political opponents and dissidents. Secret police organizations are characteristic of authoritarian and totalitarian regimes. Used to protect the political power of an individual dictator or an authoritarian regime, secret police often operate outside the law and are used to repress dissidents and weaken the political opposition, frequently with violence.

One of the Stasi’s main tasks was spying on the population, mainly through a vast network of citizens turned into paid informants (paid snitches), and fighting any opposition by overt and covert measures, including hidden psychological destruction of dissidents.

Full-time Stasi informants were posted in all major industrial plants, and one tenant in every apartment building was designated as a watchdog reporting to an area representative. Spies reported every relative or friend who stayed the night at another's apartment. Tiny holes were drilled in apartment and hotel room walls through which Stasi agents filmed citizens with special video cameras. Schools, universities, and hospitals were extensively infiltrated, as were organizations.

Informants were made to feel important, given material or social incentives, and were imbued to employ some form of blackmail with a sense of adventure. A large number of Stasi informants were tram conductors, janitors, doctors, nurses and teachers; they believed that the best informants were those whose jobs entailed frequent contact with the public. The Stasi maintained greater surveillance over its own people than any secret police force in history. The Stasi had one agent per 6.5 people and were stated to be even more oppressive than the NAZI’s Gestapo. In some cases, spouses even spied on each other.

Their goal was to secretly destroy the self-confidence of people, for example by damaging their reputation, by organizing failures in their work, and by destroying their personal relationships within society. The Stasi didn't try to arrest every dissident. It preferred to paralyze them, and it could do so because it had access to so much personal information and to so many institutions. (Sounds like what’s going on today).

Stasi tactics generally involved the disruption of the victim's private or family life. Other practices included property damage, sabotage of cars, purposely incorrect medical treatment, smear campaigns including sending falsified compromising photos or documents to the victim's family, denunciation, provocation, psychological warfare, psychological subversion, wiretapping, bugging, and mysterious phone calls.

Google has now opened a new office in the former Stasi Headquarters in Berlin and like the former East-German’s Stasi Secret Police has engaged in mass surveillance of entire populations for political purposes and has developed dozens of advanced ways of censoring and infiltrating people’s communications.

All this sounds very similar to China’s Social Censoring System today and the Technological Surveillance Grid system they are establishing in the united States.