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Biden loses blame game Musk and Bezos accuse US president of causing inflation
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40 views • May 24, 2022
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Biden's attempts to shift the blame for the economic disaster in the country seem to be failing with Musk and Bezos pointing out that the main reason for inflation are the US policies.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v156r5l-biden-loses-blame-game-musk-and-bezos-accuse-us-president-of-causing-inflat.html
Biden's attempts to shift the blame for the economic disaster in the country seem to be failing with Musk and Bezos pointing out that the main reason for inflation are the US policies.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v156r5l-biden-loses-blame-game-musk-and-bezos-accuse-us-president-of-causing-inflat.html
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