Russia Threatens To Place Nuclear Missiles in Its Enclave in Continental Europe

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04/14/2022 Ben Harnwell: Mr. Dmitry Medvedev, trusted by Putin, said that if NATO admits Sweden and Finland, then Russia is going to respond by deploying nuclear weapons and the new hypersonic missiles in the exclave Kaliningrad. This ‘s a very big development.